CAN, MURIC, Witch Doctors, MSSN Lock Horns Over Hijab As Kwara Gov Reveals Cause Of Crisis

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said the recent disagreements and violent clash between Christians and Muslims in the state may not have resulted primarily from the wearing of hijab in Christian missionary schools by female Muslims students.

This was just as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) and witch doctors in the country have expressed mixed reactions on the hijab controversy.

Governor AbdulRazaq had in the wake of the violent clash delivered a state broadcast on the hijab crisis on Wednesday.

THE WHISTLER recalls that tension had enveloped the state in the last few weeks after the governor approved the wearing of hijab in the schools by Muslim female students.

In his broadcast, Governor AbdulRazaq said his administration’s decision to back the wearing of hijab was taken in good faith.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

The governor also said that he was convinced that the disagreements between the Christians and Muslim communities over the hijab stemmed from unhealed “old wounds”.

AbdulRazaq, however, said his administration be fair and courageous in taking decisions on the controversy going forward.

“I acknowledge the apprehension from the Christian and Muslim communities. Having held dozens of meetings with various thoughts leaders from both sides in the last four weeks, I am convinced that beneath the tensions and misgivings around the hijaab decision are old wounds that must be healed.

“I assure all Kwarans that we will take genuine steps to address the concerns raised by various faith communities. In doing so, a huge dose of understanding, selflessness, and patriotism will be required. Going forward, we will need leaders from both sides to spread the message of love, accommodation, patience, peace, and mutual respect,” said the governor.

CAN, MURIC, MSSN, Witch Doctors React To Hijab Bill

Meanwhile, on the heels of controversy surrounding the use of hijab in missionary schools in Kwara, a bill seeking to institutionalise the use of hijab in Nigerian schools recently surfaced at the House of Representatives.

The bill is titled ‘Religious Discrimination (Prohibition, Prevention) Bill, 2021’.

CAN had through its general-secretary, Joseph Daramola, warned that institutionalising the use of hijab in Nigerian schools may lead to “trouble that the sponsors of the bill may not be able to handle”.

It said, “The bill titled ‘Religious Discrimination (Prohibition, Prevention) Bill, 2021’ is seeking to provide a mechanism for enforcing certain provisions of the Constitution and other international laws that recognise the right of a female to adorn hijab in public and private establishments in Nigeria.

“We wonder what the sponsors of the Bill seek to gain from it other than to compound the security problem and the wearing of hijab in public and Christian schools.

“To what extent does this controversial bill seek to promote peace, order and good governance? Has dress code become part of the Exclusive Legislative List?” CAN queried.

But director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Wednesday, tackled CAN for allegedly trying to impose its own “whims and caprices” on the federal lawmakers.

Akintola said, “CAN is trying to scare the lawmakers. Its statement is full of threats. But we are not bothered. The process must take its due course. Today Britain allows hijab in its schools. Go to Britain and see freedom. American schools allow hijab. Canada, Latin America and the rest of Europe have seen the light. Baptist College in Australia changed its school uniform to accommodate hijab-wearing students in 2019.

“But here in Nigeria, CAN, an ultra-conservative body, wants to drag Nigerians back into darkness after we have seen the light. The hijab bill must go ahead. It is the selfish wish of CAN to monopolise everything, including legislation,” said the MURIC director.

In its reaction, the Lagos State chapter of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) claimed that Christians were always against what was due to Muslims in the country.

“Muslims have never for once in this country fight against what is due to the Christians and others. Why are they always against Muslims? Why are they always against Muslims? We are not saying hijab should be mandated for everybody but those who choose to wear it should be allowed without any hindrance.

“We are in this country when a governor built a church for Christians and declared Isese Day public holiday. Muslims didn’t raise any false alarm.

“When they started their agitations and protests against waering of hijab by willing Muslims in schools, we approached the court as law-abiding citizens. The bill on hijab is also a non-violence means to get the right thing done. But CAN and others have started instigating violence and tension.

“We are not against the Christians and traditionalists getting their rights. They also have no genuine reason to oppose ours other than to cause disunity in the country.

“The House of Representatives must give all necessary attention to the bill and ignore undue pressure. We will resist any attempt to sweep the bill under the carpet through every legal means.

“Though issues of unemployment, insecurity are paramount, this bill if passed will resolve many legal battles and give room for peace,” said Miftahudeen Thanni, president of the MSSN in Lagos.

The global leader of Ifa priests (witch doctors), Chief Owolabi Aworeni, has equally weighed in on the matter and called on the House of Reps to discard the bill.

“We are appealing to the Governor of Kwara State to caution against steps that are capable of turning Kwara State and the entire country into crises,” Aworeni, represented by his deputy, Ifalere Odegbola, told journalists at a gathering in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday.

“Peace will reign supreme if religions generally are given pride of place. Let the Christian schools be, same for Muslim schools and schools for the traditional worshippers, without any religion lording it over the other.

“A traditional worshipper who decides to attend Christian school should imbibe the Christian practices and principles and ditto for a Christian child who chooses to attend a Muslim school. If he decides to attend the school, he has to abide by the practices.

“It is wrong for a child who belongs to another faith to want to force his way through. The governor should desist from acts that can incite violence or civil disorderliness. Academics should not continue to get interrupted as we have it at the moment,” he said.