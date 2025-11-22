CAN Says 303 Abducted From Niger Catholic School, Denies Shutdown Notice

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, has provided more updates on the number of those abducted from St Mary Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri village of the Agwara area of the state.

In a statement released by the CAN’s spokesman, Daniel Atori, on Saturday, it was stated that the number of students has now risen to 303, as against the 215 figure given yesterday.

“The total number of victims abducted by suspected terrorists from the St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri in Agwarra, the local government area of Niger State, is now 303 students and 12 teachers.

Chairman of CAN, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, gave the update after a verification exercise, and a final census was carried out.

Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna said that after they had left the school at Papiri, they decided to make calls, do verification exercises and do further enquiries on those thought to have escaped successfully, only to discover that 88 more students were recaptured after they tried to escape.

“Our attention was drawn to when some parents, whose children we had thought escaped from the attack, also came asking for their children. We became curious, and that was when we did the census and discovered that they were abducted.

“This now makes 303 students (male and female), including 12 teachers (4 females and 8 males), bringing the total number of abducted persons to 315. The total of pupils and students is 629, with primary having 430 and secondary having 199 students.”

He added that it is very pertinent to address the issue of prior warnings from either the government or security agencies, as peddled in some quarters.

“I have just got back to the village this night after I visited the school, where I also met with parents of the children to assure them that we are working with the government and security agencies to see that our children are rescued and brought back safely, but was greeted with what I term ‘propaganda’ that the school was given a prior warning by the government through a circular.”

The statement further clarified that the school did not receive any circular, adding that the government only wanted to shift blame, as the school was closed down in 2022 when rumours were spread about security challenges.

“That is not true. We did not receive any circular. It must be an afterthought and a way to shift blame. In the past, around 2022, when we heard of rumours of a security challenge, we did not hesitate; we shut down immediately. Is it when there is a circular from the government asking us to shut down that we will now not obey?” he asked.

“The school is owned by the Catholic Diocese and not by any individual. None of the Reverend Sisters travelled to Abuja as they alleged. Whoever made that misleading statement should know that it is a false allegation and should withdraw it or provide the proof and evidence.

“We have asked the Education Secretary if he received a circular; he said no. Or if he was asked to send any to us, he said no. We asked if he was verbally informed, and he also said no. Let them tell the world who they gave the circular to, or through what channel they sent it.”

The CAN also stated that the National Association of Private Schools was asked about the circular from the government, explaining that no one claimed to have gotten any such circular.

“They claimed the school was shut down and reopened a few days ago; that is also not true. We are law-abiding. I want to call on everyone to remain calm and prayerful, and I also want to assure you that we will continue to actively collaborate with security operatives, community leaders, government and relevant authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees.”