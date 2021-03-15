CAN Sues FG For ‘Refusal’ To Review CAMA

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says it is displeased with the federal government’s refusal to amend certain sections of the controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, which it said was geared towards controlling the affairs of the Church.

CAN, through its General Secretary , Joseph Bade Daramola, Esq., said in a statement that it has therefore approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to seek redress.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has gone to court to challenge the legality or otherwise of the just gazetted controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 popularly called CAMA over some provisions which CAN is not comfortable with.

“The Association resolved to go to court after all attempts to convince the Federal Government why it should not intervene or interfere with the management of the Church in the country through any of its agencies failed.

“The suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/244/2021 between the Incorporated Trustees of Christian Association of Nigeria and 1. Corporate Affairs Commission and 2. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment was filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“The case was mentioned at the Federal High Court, Abuja today,” the statement on Monday partly read.

THE WHISTLER reported that CAN had on August 28 alleged that the CAMA was a “satanic tool” designed for the oppression of the church.

“The satanic section of the controversial and ungodly law is Section 839 (1) &(2) which empowers the Commission to suspend trustees of an association (in this case, the church) and appoint the interim managers to manage the affairs of the association for some given reasons,” CAN had stated.

But the CAC had denied the views that CAMA 2020 would be used to attack churches.

It had alleged that CAMA was to enhance corporate governance, among other things.

The amended law took effect from 1st January,2021.

Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN, is CAN’s lead counsel in the matter.