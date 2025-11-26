CAN To FG: Protect Nigerians Without Excuses

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says the rising wave of attacks across the country demands an immediate and non-excuse response from the Federal Government.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 32nd Triennial General Assembly of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), held at the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Wuse II, Abuja, on Wednesday, the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, warned that insecurity has reached a level that requires unified Christian advocacy and unwavering national responsibility.

Okoh, who spoke on the assembly’s theme, “Demand for Justice and Righteousness”, drawn from Amos 5:24, said the current security situation threatens the nation’s soul and places fresh moral demands on the government.

“The government has a constitutional, moral, and sacred responsibility to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians; without discrimination, without delay, and without excuses,” he said.

He further urged the CCN to continue standing with CAN in pushing for stronger national action, emphasising that the Church must remain firm and consistent in demanding justice for affected communities.

He highlighted urgent actions expected from the government to include strengthening security structures, bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to justice, supporting displaced families, rebuilding destroyed communities, and tackling the deeper causes of insecurity.

The CAN president urged the Christian bodies to stand in one voice and remain sincere and consistent in message. He also encouraged churches to defend the vulnerable and reflect Christ’s values through their actions, stressing that true Christian witness goes beyond ceremonies and worship spaces.

“Our Christian witness today will not be judged merely by our prayers or magnificent sanctuaries, but by how faithfully we reflect the character of Christ in our commitment to justice, compassion, and righteousness,” he said.

Okoh, while commending the CCN for its decades-long role as the oldest ecumenical body in the country and for its enduring contributions to unity, justice, and peace, reaffirmed CAN’s partnership with the Council, noting that both bodies remain committed to promoting moral integrity and national healing.

“Together, we will continue to uphold the unity of the Body of Christ, defend the oppressed, and advance the values of God’s kingdom on earth,” he assured.