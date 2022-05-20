CAN To IPOB: Don’t Stop Pastor Kumuyi’s Crusade In Southeast

The Christian Association of Nigeria has advised the Indigenous People of Biafra not to stop the planned crusade of the General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, in the Southeast as it would be a blessing for the region.

IPOB through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, had on Thursday urged the cleric not to hold crusade in the southeast region of Nigeria following security concerns.

“The operation of criminals operating as unknown gunmen infiltrating the events is high and they will blame it on IPOB,” he said in a statement.

But the Special Assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, told Punch that while IPOB has expressed its concerns, it should note that the coming of the cleric will help the southeast region achieve victory over every sad development.

“It is unfortunate that we have killings going on in the South East. If the political will is there, I believe the killings in the region would have ended.



“We have a situation where you have IPOB declaring sit-at-home and despite the assurance by the government, people will decide to listen to IPOB. Is that what Nigeria should be? This is the situation we find ourselves.

“If IPOB issued such a statement, it is just a reflection of what we are going through in the country. This situation is a precarious one. What CAN will say is that our politicians are in the rat race again. We should open our eyes and vote for people who can protect us.

“There’s nothing we can do than to appeal to them (IPOB). We want IPOB to know that his coming to that part of the country is going to be a blessing and bring victory to the people of the state and the region at large,” Oladeji said.