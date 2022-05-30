CAN Urges Buhari To Stop ‘Incessant Abduction Of Clerics’ By Gunmen

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche and two others, saying, “incessant abduction of clerics and other innocent Nigerians” should be stopped.

Uche was kidnapped on Sunday in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State alongside Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain and the CAN stated that the abduction was done “by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani.”

The association condemned the abduction in strong terms while urging “President Muhammadu Buhari to give an express order to the security agencies to free them immediately and stop the incessant abduction of clerics and other innocent Nigerians forthwith.”

The Christian body, in a statement on Monday, noted that since the year 2022 began, about 10 priests had been abducted without any of them released by security agents.

The statement further reads:

“If a great Servant of God of Uche’s calibre could be kidnapped like a three-year old baby on a major road without any resistance from the Police, it speaks volume of what our security architecture has become.

“Not fewer than 10 clerics have been kidnapped this year alone and none was rescued by the security agencies. In two instances, the victims were killed by their captors unfortunately!

“This is no more a country one can be proud. No reasonable government can continue to leave the citizens in a terrible state of insecurity as we are presently. This situation is not good for our nation at all.

“We, once again, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to do all within his powers to get these servants of God released very soon and unhurt.

“This administration must redeem its image of widespread insecurity by bringing sanity to this situation before leaving office.

“To those who are holding these Servants of God, we appeal to them to let go of them because they are not responsible for whatever reasons that made them criminals. We call on Christians and other well meaning Nigerians to join us in praying for their release immediately. “