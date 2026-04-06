CAN Urges FG, Sokoto Govt To Tackle Rising Insecurity

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The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Sokoto State chapter, has called on the Federal Government and the Sokoto State Government to take urgent and decisive steps to address the worsening insecurity across the state and the wider northern region.

The State Chairman of CAN, Kayode Moses James, made the call on Monday during an Easter Praise and Prayer for Peace gathering held in Sokoto.

He said the security situation marked by banditry, kidnapping, and violent attacks has continued to instill fear and hardship among residents, cutting across religious and ethnic lines.

“We cannot gather today without acknowledging the cloud of insecurity that hangs over our state and many parts of the North,” James said.

“Lives have been lost, communities displaced, and farmers prevented from accessing their farmlands.”

According to him, the persistent violence has left families in distress, with parents living in fear for the safety of their children, while widows and orphans continue to bear the brunt of the crisis.

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James stressed that the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property.

He however urged authorities and security agencies to demonstrate greater commitment and strategic action in addressing the situation.

He noted that despite prevailing fears, residents continue to show resilience, as evidenced by the peaceful conduct of the Easter gathering attended by Christians from across the 23 local government areas of the state.

“You are aware of what is going on; some people are even scared of gatherings like this in open spaces. But we thank God that we are able to come together,” he said.

While emphasizing that Christianity promotes peace, the CAN chairman called on citizens to reflect that value in their daily conduct and interactions.

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He also urged prayers for divine intervention, expressing hope that lasting peace would return to troubled communities.

“As Christians, we do not seek to condemn but to pray for the victims, for justice, and even for those responsible, that they may change,” he said.

James further appealed to the media to continue promoting balanced reporting that fosters unity and counters narratives capable of deepening divisions.

The Easter event, themed “Powerful and Timeless,” focused on prayers for peace, unity, and national stability amid Nigeria’s growing security challenges