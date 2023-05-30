Canada-Based Nigerian Professor, Kenneth Kalu, Appointed Abia SSG

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a swift and decisive move, the newly sworn-in Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has begun assembling a capable team to fulfill his pledge of implementing reforms across various sectors and promoting inclusivity in the state.

Among his first appointments was Professor Kenneth Kalu, an academic from the Toronto Metropolitan University, who now assumes the position of Secretary to the Government of Abia State.

Professor Kalu’s extensive academic background and diverse experience in both the public and private sectors in Canada make him an invaluable addition to the Otti administration, some residents of the state have said.

With expertise in global management studies, Professor Kalu brings a unique and insightful perspective to the table. He has served as an Associate Professor in Global Management Studies at the Ted Rogers School of Management, dedicating his career to researching and analyzing economic and political institutions in developing countries.

His focus on Africa’s emerging markets and the relationship between economic and political institutions are also expected to contribute to Abia State’s growth and development under Governor Otti’s leadership.

Otti’s administration aims to attract investments and foster entrepreneurship in Abia. Residents believe that Kalu’s deep understanding of how economic and political institutions shape business environments would be instrumental to achieving those goals.

Furthermore, Professor Kalu’s study of investment flows from developing countries into other developing countries will provide valuable insights into avenues for economic growth and collaboration for Abia under the new administration.

Residents of Abia State, speaking to THE WHISTLER, expressed confidence that Professor Kalu will contribute his quota to Governor Otti’s administration as it navigates the complexities of policy-making and implementation of initiatives.

Beyond his academic and professional achievements, Professor Kalu is widely respected as a commentator on Africa’s economy and institutions, foreign aid, foreign direct investment, and China’s economic partnerships with Africa.

His educational accomplishments, including a B.Sc. degree in Accounting, an M.Sc. in Finance, an M.A. in Economics, and a Ph.D. in Public Policy, highlight his unwavering commitment to excellence and equip him with a multidisciplinary approach to problem-solving and decision-making.

The appointment of Professor Kalu as Abia SSG is seen by residents as a testament to Governor Otti’s strategic and forward-thinking approach to governance.