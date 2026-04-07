Cancer Claim: VDM Petitions IGP, Demands Probe Of Blessing CEO

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Popular social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over alleged fraudulent claims made by influencer, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO.

In a petition dated April 7, 2025, and addressed to the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja, VDM, through his legal representatives, called for a thorough investigation into the activities of Blessing CEO over allegations of obtaining by false pretences, false representation, forgery, and conduct likely to defraud members of the public.

The petition, acknowledged in Abuja, stated that the request was made in the interest of both the client and the general public.

According to the document, the complainant raised concerns over a series of claims made by Blessing CEO across multiple social media platforms, where she presented herself as a public figure and influencer with certain personal experiences and achievements.

The petition alleged that these representations attracted significant public attention and engagement, raising questions about their authenticity and the potential to mislead members of the public.

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VDM’s lawyers urged the police authorities to investigate the matter and determine whether the claims made by the influencer amount to criminal offences under relevant laws.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from the Nigeria Police Force, while Blessing CEO is yet to publicly react to the petition.

The development has sparked conversations on social media, with many calling for clarity and accountability regarding claims made by public figures online.