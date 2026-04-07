Cancer Survivor Accuses Blessing CEO Of Fraud

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A breast cancer survivor, Deborah Mbara, has broken her silence, accusing controversial social media personality Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, of doctoring her medical reports to defraud the public.

The Delta State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) previously disowned a histology report circulating online attributed to Blessing CEO, confirming that the document was altered from an original result issued to a different patient diagnosed with breast cancer. The NMA noted that the report in circulation was originally issued on May 9, 2025, by Xinus Medical Diagnostics in Asaba, Delta State, to Mbara Deborah, following a referral from a private hospital in Asaba for a confirmatory breast cancer test.

In a video post on Instagram on Tuesday, Mbara explained how Blessing CEO obtained her medical report and doctored it to raise donations from Nigerians, noting that she was unaware of Blessing’s intentions.

Earlier, THE WHISTLER reports that Blessing, on March 25, posted a tearful video announcing a stage four breast cancer diagnosis, shaved her head, and solicited public donations for treatment, reportedly raising at least N13 million. She allegedly doubled down on her claim despite widespread doubts and described the fundraising as a “miscommunication,” remaining unapologetic. Nigerians online are calling for her arrest and the immediate refund of all donated funds after Blessing, CEO, deactivated her Instagram account.

Mbara, the Creative Director of Zazi Beauty Place in Asaba, revealed that she met Blessing, the CEO, last year when she served as her makeup artist for a shoot. Following Blessing’s recent claims of having stage four cancer and her public displays of “wailing and auctioning off belongings,” Mbara stated that she reached out as a survivor to offer emotional and spiritual support.

Advertisement

She said, “I started talking to her, encouraging her, telling her that she should gather herself. That it’s not even a social media thing at all. I started praying for her, cursing the spirit of cancer. I even recommended prayer links for her. I sent one to her. I started telling her that there is nothing God cannot do. You have to go for your medicals. It is something you take one step at a time.”

According to Mbara, she even brought a doctor onto the call to provide medical guidance.

She continued, “We even had to put a doctor online to help us to let her know what is on the ground. It’s not even something you will hear, you will not wail, you will cry, but if you don’t pull yourself together, you will not know the next step and the right thing to do. That was what we were telling her.

The doctor now tried talking to her. ‘How did you go about it? Have you removed the lump? Have they done what they are supposed to do?’ She said her doctor said it’s stage four, and they did one thing.

The doctor now said, ” Well, you know, I can’t see you. If these truly are the things, you’ve really gone for your examination. I think your situation needs urgent attention. Then the doctor exited the call.”

The mother of four alleged that Blessing CEO asked her to share her personal diagnosis reports so she could “compare” them with her own.

She said, “I was even telling her that God saw me through this, see the scar, it has gone. She said, Okay, Zazi, please, can you just please help me send your own reports when you were diagnosed so I could compare them with what her doctor gave to me.

I said, ” Okay, no problem. That’s how I gave her my results because she said she wanted to compare them with what her doctor gave her.”

Advertisement

Mbara expressed disappointment when she later discovered that the report she shared was doctored and used to solicit donations.

She said, “Only for me to see on social media on Friday, that it was the result I gave to her that she doctored on and flying it all over… the nonsense and the defrauding and the money people are raising for her. Can you even stand a doctor telling you that you have it?”

She further said, “It’s days of sleepless nights for you. If God is not on your side, if God does not come through for you, it’s days of trauma. At the hearing of that news, life pauses for some days for the person.”

Mbara, who completed her chemotherapy on January 30, described the ordeal as a source of emotional trauma.

She also debunked Blessing’s claims that they were strangers, revealing that the online personality visited Asaba on Monday to meet with her husband and friends.

Mbara said, “She said she never knew me, and she has never spoken to any of my family members. She was in Asaba on Monday with some people to see my husband, my friend’s husband, and my friend. For me, I wasn’t there because I was emotionally traumatised.

She came to beg. My husband said, ” You have to go online on social media to go and apologise to the public, to Nigeria, and tell them how it happened, and let them know the truth.”

Advertisement

She added, “I thought I was helping someone in need, not knowing that she had another agenda. Please, Nigerians, I don’t know anything about the doctored report that she’s using the report to come and scam Nigerians of their money or anything. I’m not a party to it. This is evil. This is wickedness. This is demonic. I’m a proud survivor. Jesus saved me.”