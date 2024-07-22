Candidates Fake Kidnap To Rewrite UTME- JAMB

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) stated it has identified new tricks by candidates who want to rewrite the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Advertisement

JAMB disclosed this in its 2024 policy document signed by its Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

The Registrar had unveiled the document to stakeholders at the 2024 JAMB Policy meeting, declared open by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, in Abuja last week.

According to Oloyede, the old trend was that the candidates will provide fake medical reports claiming that they were ill which made them unable to sit for the examination.

He added that the new trend is that some students lied of being abducted once they perceived that they may not come out in flying colours at the entrance examination.

Advertisement

“Claim of kidnap is the new trend of lies by candidates, who were absent during examination.

“When JAMB rescheduled examination for genuine candidates, others wrote to JAMB that they were kidnapped days before the date of their examination and released after the conduct of the examination,” he said.

Oloyede expressed concern that parents are not also left out, as they also lie about their children/wards being kidnapped.

“A father wrote to JAMB that his son was kidnapped in Wuse, Abuja, but for the quick thinking and courage enabled him to escape and find his way to the examination centre, albeit late,” he stated.