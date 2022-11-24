Candidates Wooing Us With Promise Of Restructuring Because They Can’t Rig Again — YCE

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the Yoruba Council of Elders

(YCE) has revealed that presidential candidates of political parties

are promising to restructure the polity as strategy to secure votes

from the people of the South West.

YCE disclosed that candidates are wooing Yoruba elders who have been

championing the call for restructuring to sway them and their

followers to vote them in 2023.

General Secretary of the group, Dr Kunle Olajide, who spoke to THE

WHISTLER, insisted that restructuring is the only way that Nigeria can

overcome its current challenges.

He said, “2023 poll is not distracting call for restructuring, rather

it is a major item that politicians and candidates are trying to use

now to have an edge over their opponents.

“Different politicians of political parties contesting are using call

for restructuring as key instrument to win support.”

Speaking further, he said, “Presidential election is a few weeks away,

candidates are trying to convince their supporters behind the

scene…not on the pages of newspapers about the need for

restructuring.

“Political candidates are going round to reassure to some of us who

they consider as leaders that they will champion restructuring.

“Restructuring is for the benefits of all Nigerians; you can fool the

people some of the time but you cannot fool all of the people all of

the time.

“2023 presidential election has reawakened the call for restructuring

because they know they need the support of the people. From all, we can

see there are minimal chances of rigging elections now. So, they know

that they need concrete support of leaders who have followers.”

The frontline presidential candidates have all promised restructuring

if they win the 2023 election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Bola Tinubu, while

addressing the Northern Elders Forum, said he would secure national

consensus on restructuring.

Similarly, candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, while meeting

with the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said he

would “implement restructuring “if elected president.

Atiku Abubakar, candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP),

disclosed to members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors that a draft of

an amendment bill for the restructuring of Nigeria was ready and will

be presented to the National Assembly if he wins.