Candidates Wooing Us With Promise Of Restructuring Because They Can’t
Rig Again — YCE
Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the Yoruba Council of Elders
(YCE) has revealed that presidential candidates of political parties
are promising to restructure the polity as strategy to secure votes
from the people of the South West.
YCE disclosed that candidates are wooing Yoruba elders who have been
championing the call for restructuring to sway them and their
followers to vote them in 2023.
General Secretary of the group, Dr Kunle Olajide, who spoke to THE
WHISTLER, insisted that restructuring is the only way that Nigeria can
overcome its current challenges.
He said, “2023 poll is not distracting call for restructuring, rather
it is a major item that politicians and candidates are trying to use
now to have an edge over their opponents.
“Different politicians of political parties contesting are using call
for restructuring as key instrument to win support.”
Speaking further, he said, “Presidential election is a few weeks away,
candidates are trying to convince their supporters behind the
scene…not on the pages of newspapers about the need for
restructuring.
“Political candidates are going round to reassure to some of us who
they consider as leaders that they will champion restructuring.
“Restructuring is for the benefits of all Nigerians; you can fool the
people some of the time but you cannot fool all of the people all of
the time.
“2023 presidential election has reawakened the call for restructuring
because they know they need the support of the people. From all, we can
see there are minimal chances of rigging elections now. So, they know
that they need concrete support of leaders who have followers.”
The frontline presidential candidates have all promised restructuring
if they win the 2023 election.
The All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Bola Tinubu, while
addressing the Northern Elders Forum, said he would secure national
consensus on restructuring.
Similarly, candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, while meeting
with the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said he
would “implement restructuring “if elected president.
Atiku Abubakar, candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP),
disclosed to members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors that a draft of
an amendment bill for the restructuring of Nigeria was ready and will
be presented to the National Assembly if he wins.