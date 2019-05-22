Sponsored

Cannes Film Festival: Actress Elle Fanning Collapses Due To ‘Tight Dress’

Celebrities
By Agency
Elle-Fanning
Elle Fanning

Hollywood actress Elle Fanning, 21, collapsed due to “tight dress’’ worn at the Chopard Trophee dinner during the Cannes film festival.

Fanning, who is the youngest member of the 2019 jury at the festival, wore a cold-shoulder flower-emblazoned Prada gown – which boasted a strikingly small 50s-inspired corset.

She disclosed this on her instagram handle,@ellefanning:

“Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950’s Prada prom dress but it’s all good.”  She posted a selfie adding the hashtags #dresstootight and #timeofthemonth.

She was keeping up a tough schedule of movie-viewing and parties at the glitzy French Riviera event.

The festival director, Thierry Fremaux, was busy introducing actor Francois Civil to the stage when the actress fainted, but was helped by her sister, Dakota Fanning, who was sitting nearby, says Variety.

Fanning is one of nine film industry luminaries judging this year’s selection at the world’s top film festival.

They will announce who has won the coveted Palme d’Or for best film on Saturday, choosing one of 21 contenders. 

_
NAN

