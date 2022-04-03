Captors Of Abuja Monarch Demand N20m Ransom

The captors of Hassan Shamidozhi, a traditional ruler in Bukpe community, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have demanded N20m ransom for his release.

Shamidozhi was abducted at his residence on Wednesday night and has remained in captivity over inability of his family to raise the ransom for his release.

Daily Trust reports that the abductors had threatened to keep the victim pending when the said amount was raised. They had also asked the monarch’s family members to sell his house to get the money.

“In fact, even on Saturday morning, they called and directed the family to go and sell his house so that they can raise N20m ransom for them.

“One of the family members that they were communicating with told them that even the house the chief is residing in is not worth N5 million,” a family member of the monarch told the medium.