Car Goes Up In Flames On Lagos Third Mainland Bridge

A car on Sunday caught fire on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

In a video shared on social media, officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service could be seen dampening the fire while siren kept blaring.

However, giving an update on the fire incident, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said there is no record of casualty.

According to the agency, firefighters were on the ground to contain the fire.

“A burning vehicle on 3rd Mainland Bridge by Ilaje inw Adeniji Adele.

“No casualty involved as Lagos State Fire Service are already on ground doing the needful,” LASTMA said on social media.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.