Cardi B Admits ‘Drugging And Robbing’ Men In The Past

American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B, has taken to social media to confirm rumours that she “drugged” and “robbed” men during her days as a stripper years ago.

The Grammy award-winning rapper admitted to the allegation via her Instagram page on Tuesday.

The post reads: “I’m a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are, there are rappers that glorify murder violence drugs an robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive. I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it,” she wrote.

Adding a caption: ‘’All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future.”

This is coming few days after a video of Cardi B talking about drugging and robbing men in order to “survive” three years ago emerged online.

she said, “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*ck me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n***as up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”