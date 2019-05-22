Sponsored

Cardi B Cancels Concert Due To Plastic Surgery Complications

Celebrities
By Esther Emmanuel
cardi-b
Cardi B, American rapper

American rapper, Cardi B has reportedly canceled her concert scheduled to hold over this weekend due to plastic surgery complications.

TMZ reports that the rapper withdrew from a Memorial Day performance at the the 92Q Spring Bling Festival in Maryland due to “serious fallout from her recent cosmetic surgeries.”

Reports also states that the complications have gotten so bad, that doctors had encouraged her not to perform, telling Cardi she needs time to let the swelling go down and for her body to fully recover.

Doctors are recommending a couple of weeks of rest and recuperation.

Recall that Cardi B had addressed her liposuction two weeks ago during a performance in Tennessee.

She said: “Let me tell y’all something. I shouldn’t really be performing,” Cardi told the crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival earlier this month.

“I should have canceled today because moving too much is gonna fuck up my lipo. But bitch, I’m still gonna get this money bag.”

She also disclosed she’d “just gotten her boobs redone” in an interview with ET, and opened up to fans on Instagram Live about the challenge of balancing work and recovery.

“I can’t even feel my body, shit hurts,” she said from her bed. But the recommended recovery process clearly didn’t get in the way of her working — until now.

