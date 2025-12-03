Cardoso, Ojulari Seek Greater Alignment On Economic Reforms

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, received the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering stronger institutional collaboration aimed at stabilising and growing the nation’s economy.

The courtesy visit offered an opportunity for the two strategic institutions to review ongoing reforms and explore new areas of alignment, particularly as both organisations play critical roles in driving Nigeria’s economic recovery and long-term development.

During the meeting, the NNPC Ltd. boss emphasised that sustainable national progress is best achieved through purposeful partnerships.

The company reiterated its commitment to building and strengthening synergies that enhance operational efficiency across the entire energy value chain.

According to Ojulari, collaboration remains central to achieving the company’s mandate of ensuring energy security while supporting the broader economic agenda of the Federal Government.

He noted that NNPC Ltd is keen on deepening cooperation with the apex bank, especially in areas where financial and energy sector strategies intersect to support macroeconomic stability.

Advertisement

In his remarks, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso acknowledged the pivotal role NNPC Ltd. plays in shaping key economic fundamentals, from foreign exchange supply to national revenue generation.

Cardoso stressed that improved collaboration between both institutions would provide a quantum leap in efforts to stabilise the economy, enhance confidence, and accelerate national development.

He also highlighted the importance of aligning monetary and energy-sector interventions to support growth, reduce vulnerabilities, and build resilience into Nigeria’s economic framework.

Both leaders affirmed that the meeting represents a renewed commitment to coordinated actions capable of boosting economic performance, reinforcing structural reforms, and delivering tangible benefits to Nigerians.

The visit concluded with a shared understanding that Nigeria’s economic transformation requires sustained cooperation among its most critical institutions.