Cardoso To Discontinue ‘Unorthodox’ Monetary Policy To Help Tinubu Build $1trn Economy

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s new Central Bank Governor, Oluyemi Cardoso said he will discontinue the unorthodox monetary policy regime of the apex bank in other to help his principal, President Bola Tinubu to build a $1trn economy.

Cardoso said this on Tuesday during his screening by the Nigerian Senate saying he plans to refocus the CBN to its core mandate.

Advertisement

Unorthodox monetary policy happens when tools other than changing a policy interest rate are used. These tools include asset purchases, term funding facilities and adjustments to market operations.

Cardoso also said he targets to respond to price stability issues and access to foreign exchange market and rate unification under the ‘willing buyer, willing seller’ arrangement.

He also hopes to address the issues of corporate governance, institutional autonomy and monetary policies.

The CBN Governor said he identified the “Issue of corporate governance and how will issues of corporate governance be addressed. We also identify the diminished institutional autonomy. How can public and financial assistance stakeholders’ confidence be restored in the autonomy and integrity of CBN?

Advertisement

“Discontinuation of unorthodox monetary policies and foreign currency management. Unorthodox use of ways and means pending. What controls can CBN develop to enforce statutory limits in ways and means? Of course, backlog of foreign external demand and how this can be met and the lack of clarity in fiscal and monetary relationships.

“Where are the delineations and what should be the limits in CBN’s fiscal interventions? Of course, very importantly, the issue of inflation and price stability. What mechanisms exist to address foreign exchange reunification under a willing buyer and seller arrangement?”

He said addressing these issues would help the government to achieve GDP growth from over N215.6 ($278.9 at N773/$) to $1trn in the next eight years.

He said, “Important to all of us is the element of economic growth. In identifying the important issues with economic growth, we believe very strongly that size matters, size matters. The economic policy proposals of the administration identify a set of fiscal reforms and growth targets that will achieve a $1trn GDP within eight years.

“In reviewing selected targets that will achieve $1trn GDP, it is interesting to identify macroeconomic indices that points to Nigeria’s economic trajectory giving faithful implementation of the people’s economic reforms.”

Advertisement

Cardoso said the indices include moderate inflation, sizable foreign reserves and capacity to quickly rebound from cyclical economic downturns must be achieved.