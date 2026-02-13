Carrick Wins January’s Manager Of The Month

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a month defined by consistency and clinical performances, Michael Carrick has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for January, while Igor Thiago of Brentford scooped the Player of the Month award after a string of decisive displays.

Carrick’s recognition comes on the back of an impressive run that saw his side maintain an unbeaten streak throughout January, climbing into the top four and strengthening their push for Champions League qualification.

The former Manchester United midfielder has transformed his team’s fortunes with a disciplined defensive structure and swift attacking transitions.

Under Carrick’s guidance, United secured crucial victories against top-half rivals while demonstrating resilience in tightly contested fixtures. His tactical flexibility and calm presence on the touchline have earned praise from pundits and supporters alike, with many highlighting the team’s renewed confidence and cohesion.

Meanwhile, January belonged to Igor Thiago at Brentford. The Brazilian forward delivered a series of match-winning performances, scoring vital goals and leading the line with power and precision. His sharp movement in the box and ability to convert under pressure proved instrumental in Brentford’s steady climb away from the relegation zone.

Advertisement

Thiago’s contributions included multiple goals in key fixtures, as well as assists that underlined his all-round attacking quality. His impact has not only boosted Brentford’s survival hopes but also marked him as one of the league’s standout performers this season.

Speaking after receiving the award, Thiago expressed gratitude to his teammates and coaching staff, insisting the recognition was a “collective achievement.”

Carrick, on his part, dedicated his award to his players, emphasizing their hard work and commitment throughout a demanding schedule.

With February fixtures already underway, both Carrick and Thiago will be aiming to build on their January brilliance as the Premier League campaign enters a decisive phase.