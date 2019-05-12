Sponsored

Cars, Houses Set Ablaze As Gunmen Attack Katsina Village

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu
Several houses have been set ablaze following an attack on Wagini village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State by unidentified gunmen.

The gunmen were said to have also killed one person and left three others injured during the attack that took place at about 11:30 pm on Friday.

Channels TV reports that the assailants shot sporadically while vandalizing houses, cars and other properties of the villagers.

It was gathered that the attack might be a reprisal following the killing of a suspected bandit by some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) known as ‘Yansakai’ on Friday at the famous Wagini market in Batsari.

Below are photos from the scene of the attack:

  • Katsina-Village-Attack

