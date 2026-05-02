Carter Efe Defeats Portable, Claims Celebrity Boxing Crown

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Social media comedian Carter Efe dethroned street-pop singer Portable securing a unanimous decision victory in their highly anticipated celebrity boxing clash at Chaos in the Ring 4 held at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

All three judges scored the bout 30-27 in favour of Efe after three rounds, ending Portable’s reign as celebrity boxing champion.

Portable, known for his previous victories over actors Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington, entered the contest full of confidence, boasting that he would claim a third belt.

Before the bout, the ZaZoo crooner had declared, “I will use you to collect my third belt. Charles Okocha was bigger than you, Speed Darlington was bigger than you, and I beat them. I will beat you now.”

Carter Efe, however, remained unfazed and confidently replied, “One punch and you fall.”

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Inside the ring, Portable started aggressively, throwing wild punches in the opening round, but Efe weathered the early storm and responded with calculated uppercuts and body shots that exposed the singer’s weaknesses.

As the fight progressed, Portable maintained his chaotic approach, relying on wide swings and repeated clinches, while Efe showcased superior composure and technique, landing cleaner combinations throughout the second and third rounds.

By the final bell, Efe’s dominance was evident, with the judges unanimously awarding him victory and crowning him the new celebrity boxing champion.