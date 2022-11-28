Casemiro’s Goal Seals Round-Of-16 Spot For Brazil

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Brazil’s Casemiro scored an eye-catching goal which helped the team scale through to the knockout stage in Qatar.

Unfortunately, Switzerland must beat Serbia in their next match to qualify.

Vinicius Junior scored the first goal which was ruled out by VAR after the decision was relayed to the referee, Ivan Arcides Barton.

The VAR decision halt the celebration of the Brazilian.

Vinicius Goal Disallowed By VAR

Casemiro Scores Against Switzerland

But Brazil fans began enjoying the game when Vinicius delivered a triangle pass to Casemiro who placed the ball into the far corner to put Brazil on top of Group G with six points.

Earlier on Monday, Cameroun drew 3-3 with Serbia who now have a point each.