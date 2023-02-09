Cash Crunch: Traders Impose 10% Additional Levy On Customers For Online Transactions

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Traders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State are imposing extra charges on customers who purchase items from their stores without physical cash.

The development, THE WHISTLER discovered is against the backdrop of the ongoing cash scarcity being witnessed by Nigerians across the country.

Traders in market places like Karu in Nasarawa and Nyanya in the FCT impose at least 10 per cent charges on the total amount of purchased goods in cases where customers opt for Point Of Sale (POS) payment or an internet transaction.

The traders blamed the new development on the inadequate circulation of the new naira notes as well as the short deadline for the use of the old notes, which is about 24 hours away.

“Most people patronising me are either doing a transfer or using the POS. I am a trader but I do not have physical cash. I need cash to do one or two things.

“When I ask the customers for cash, they will say it’s a “cashless policy”, but when I need money, I will pay to withdraw cash. This is why I charge 10 per cent for any payment on goods you purchase from me either by transfer or by POS terminal,” Udoka Grace told THE WHISTLER.

Grace, a trader at the Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu said the charges are for the stress encountered while withdrawing monies deposited by customers who now trade without cash.

This, she complained, has slowed down her business, and adding extra charges will help meet her daily revenue target.

Similarly, Omolara Rose another trader at the Urban Mass Nyanya market said she buys money to run her POS business aside from her foodstuff business.

She said “Before I get cash from my business to run my POS, but now it’s hard. I pay 10 per cent for every N100,000. I am buying this money, so anyone that needs to buy from me through transfer must pay charges if not should leave. Naira in Nigeria is not free, It’s the new black market.”

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported the scarcity of cash across the FCT with many Nigerians stranded at the ATM polls.

The ATMs now dispense only a maximum daily limit of N10,000 against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) order of N20,000 limit on ATM withdrawals.

Banks including Ecobank, Keystone, Fidelity, UBA, Access, and Zenith in the Karu, Central Business District (CBD), and Wuse areas of the FCT were seen to have flouted the CBN order.

Recall that the CBN had extended the deadline for the withdrawal of old notes to February 10 following the difficulty of Nigerians accessing both the old and new naira notes.