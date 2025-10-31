Casual Jobs Undermine Productivity, Workers’ Welfare— Labour Minister

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…As NLC, ILO Call For Employment Reforms

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Dingyadi, has warned against the growing normalisation of casual and precarious work arrangements in Nigeria’s labour market, describing the trend as a threat to workers’ welfare and national productivity.

Speaking at the Annual Conference of the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) held on October 30, 2025, in Abuja, Dingyadi said the conference theme, “Local Content, Casualisation and Fair Labour Migration,” reflected the country’s ongoing struggle to balance employment opportunities with fair labour standards.

He said many organisations now rely on casual and contract staffing to cut costs, often at the expense of workers’ security and rights.

“The proliferation of insecure, short-term, and poorly remunerated jobs undermines morale and productivity,” the minister said, warning that “A workforce without job security cannot plan for the future or contribute meaningfully to social protection systems.”

Dingyadi stressed the need to strengthen enforcement mechanisms that ensure compliance with labour standards, especially in sectors prone to abuse.

He noted that the Ministry of Labour is reviewing the nation’s labour laws to include clearer provisions that will regulate emerging forms of employment, including contract and platform-based work.

On labour migration, the minister said fair and ethical migration policies were crucial to protecting Nigerian workers abroad.

“Migration is not a problem, but it must be managed in a way that benefits our people and prevents exploitation,” he said.

He added that new bilateral labour agreements are being developed to ensure the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers in foreign countries are safeguarded.

Dingyadi also appealed to journalists to sustain balanced reporting on labour issues, noting that “your reporting shapes public understanding of work, justice, and fairness.”

NDE Reaffirms Drive to Tackle Unemployment

The Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Silas Ali Agara, restated the agency’s focus on tackling unemployment through skills development and enterprise creation.

Agara said the Directorate continues to implement its four core programmes — Vocational Skills Development, Small Scale Enterprises, Rural Employment Promotion, and Special Public Works — to equip Nigerians with employable skills and promote self-reliance.

He disclosed that over 33,000 youths were trained and more than 4,600 resettled with starter packs and small loans between late 2024 and early 2025, while over 41,000 trainees are currently engaged nationwide.

He described unemployment and poverty as “the twin threats to national stability and development.”

Casualisation in Banks Threatens Workforce Stability – ASSBIFI

The National President of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), Comrade Olusoji Oluwole, lamented the increasing casualisation of workers in the banking industry, saying the practice erodes job security and professional growth.

He revealed that “the operational workforce of banks today consists of about 60 per cent of contract staff,” a situation he said has led to “salary inequality, poor job security, and psychological strain among workers.”

Oluwole urged financial institutions to align their practices with the 2022 Guidelines on Labour Administration Issues in Contract Staffing and Outsourcing, while calling for a comprehensive review of the Labour Act.

He said such reforms should compel banks to create career progression paths for all categories of workers and invest in skill development to meet technological changes in the sector.

NSITF Demands Accountability in Oil and Gas Labour Practices

Representing the Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mrs. Bridget Ashang highlighted the persistent non-compliance with the Employees’ Compensation Act (ECA) 2010 in the oil and gas sector despite its profitability.

Ashang said many firms exploit complex outsourcing arrangements to evade responsibility for workplace accidents and injuries.

“A worker may wear the logo of one company, receive wages from another, and have his contract held by a third. When injury occurs, responsibility becomes a hot potato,” she noted.

She called for stricter enforcement of the ECA, stronger penalties for defaulting firms, and mandatory Employees’ Compensation Scheme clearance as a condition for licensing in high-risk sectors.

ILO Urges Fairer Resource Mobilization for Workers’ Protection

Delivering a goodwill message, Dr. Vanessa Phala, Director of the ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and ECOWAS, stressed the importance of decent work as a sustainable pathway out of poverty.

She said the conference theme aligned with global efforts to promote inclusive economic growth through stronger domestic resource mobilization and improved social protection.

“Poverty and inequality are not just statistics—they are lived realities for millions of Nigerians,” Phala said, urging collaboration between the government, private sector, and civil society to improve workers’ welfare.

NLC Warns Against Anti-Labour Legislation

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, cautioned against legislative actions that threaten workers’ rights and union freedoms.

He said ongoing moves to amend the NSITF and ECA Acts could undermine workers’ protection and divert resources meant for compensation.

Ajaero also criticised proposed “Special Economic Zone” laws, which he said could weaken labour regulations and strip workers of basic rights.

“They want to create a country within a country where workers have no voice and no rights,” he warned.

He urged journalists to resist narratives that legitimise anti-labour policies, saying, “Your recorders and keyboards are no less important than our placards.”