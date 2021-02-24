Catholic Bishop Makes Case For Homosexual Unions In Church

39 SHARES Share Tweet

A German Catholic bishop, Peter Kohlgraf of Mainz, has endorsed a book which advocated for the acceptance of homosexual unions in his church.

The Catholic News Agency, in a press release made available to our correspondent on Wednesday, stated that the bishop ” suggested that Catholics with homosexual inclinations cannot all be expected to live chastely and the Church should adopt a pastoral approach that acknowledges this.”

The book endorsed by Bishop Mainz is titled “Couples, Rites, Church”.

The bishop claimed that homosexuality was a normal thing and “would continue to exist”.

“Quite a few people who have homosexual attractions belong to the Church and are truly pious in the best sense of the word

“As to the demand for chastity: what does it mean from the perspective of people who experience same-sex attraction? I think that few of them would consider this demand as tactful and respectful, because — as the Catechism also knows — this inclination is not self-selected,” he added as quoted by the CNA.

Meanwhile, the cleric’s view run contrary to that of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC).

The council had in a statement on Monday described activities of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer lntersex (LGBTQI) community as grave sin against God and must be shunned by the church.

“The Council views the action by the LGBTQI movement as an affront to our long cherished Religious values, customs and traditions as well as the laws of Ghana. The actions of the LGBTQI movement is also completely at variance with the laws of God as spelt out in the Holy Bible concerning God’s plan of creation and the sanctity of Marriage between Man and Woman as ordained by God,” it stated.