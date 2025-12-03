Catholic Church Confirms Abduction Of Another Kaduna Priest

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Catholic Diocese of Zaria has confirmed the abduction of one of its priests, Rev. Fr Emmanuel Ezema, of St Peter’s Catholic Church, Rumi, in Kaduna State.

The diocese, in a circular dated December 3, 2025, signed by its Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Isak Augustine, said Fr. Ezema was abducted at about 11:30 p.m. on December 2.

“We regret to officially announce the abduction of our priest, Rev. Fr Emmanuel Ezema, in his residence at St Peter’s Catholic Church Rumi, on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, around 11:30 pm,” the diocese said in the circular.

The diocese further called on the public to join in prayers for the safety and quick release of the priest and other kidnapped persons.

It also invoked the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, appealing for divine protection and a swift rescue.

“We call on all men and women of goodwill to pray for the safe and quick release of our priest and others from the hands of their abductors. Through the intercession of our Lady, the mother of all priests and our mother, may our brother and others return to us safe and sound,” the diocese added.

Kidnappings involving priests and religious workers have continued to heighten security concerns across parts of Nigeria after the country was redesignated as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) by the U.S. government over allegations of systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.

On November 18, Reverend Fr Bobbo Pascal of St Stephen’s parish, Kushe Gugdu, in the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was kidnapped.

The diocese had confirmed that a brother of Rev. Fr. Anthony Yero was also killed, while several other people were abducted during the attack. To date, there has been no news of their release.

Also, Venerable Edwin Achi, who was in charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Ungwan Maijero, Kaduna, was kidnapped alongside his wife and children on October 28, 2025. Achi died in captivity on November 26. The kidnappers had demanded an N60m ransom before his death.