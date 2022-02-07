Catholic Church Confirms Abduction Of Priest In Kaduna

Nigeria
By News Agency of Nigeria
Kaduna-Nigeria

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, has confirmed the abduction of one of its priests, Rev. Fr. Joseph Shekari of St Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikulu Parish.

Ikulu parsh is in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement on Monday, the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, said Shekari was kidnapped at about 11.30 p.m. on Sunday from his residence.

Okolo solicited prayers, saying that the Church would do everything legally possible to secure the priest’s quick and safe release.

“May Jesus crucified on the cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His priest and all others kidnapped,’’ he said.

He, however, cautioned members and residents of the area against taking the laws into their hands following the abduction.

