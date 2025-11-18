Catholic Church Confirms Abduction Of Priest, Others

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Catholic Diocese of Kaduna has confirmed the abduction of its priest, Reverend Fr Bobbo Paschal, the Parish priest of St Stephen’s parish, Kushe Gugdu, in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

The Diocese, in a statement by its chancellor, Rev Fr Okewu Emmanuel, said the priest was kidnapped at his residence during the early hours of Monday, November 17, 2025.

According to the statement, a brother of Rev Fr Anthony Yero was killed, while several other people were abducted during the attack.

“I write to inform you of the attack on Kushe Gugdu and the abduction of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Bobbo Paschal, Parish Priest of St Stephen Parish, Kushe Gugdu, in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, from his residence during the early hours of today. Monday, 17th of November, 2025,” the statement partly read.

“During the attack, many others were abducted, and the brother of Rev. Fr. Anthony Yero was killed,” it added.

The Diocese called on the public to join in prayers for the safety and quick release of the kidnapped persons and peaceful repose of the dead.