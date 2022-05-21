Catholic Church Denies US Speaker Pelosi Holy Communion For Supporting Abortion

Catholic Archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore J. Cordileone, has barred United States Speaker, Nancy Pelosi from partaking in the holy communion over her stand on abortion.

This was disclosed in a letter he sent to authorities of the Catholic church while making the letter public.

He said Pelosi who is a member of his diocese cannot take a contrary position to Pope Francis, who has been “one of the world’s most vocal advocates of human dignity in every stage and condition of life.”

The archbishop said the directive will change if Pelosi backs down from supporting abortion in US.

The letter partly reads:

“After numerous attempts to speak with her to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that the point has come in which I must make a public declaration that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion unless and until she publicly repudiate her support for abortion “rights” and confess and receive absolution for her cooperation in this evil in the sacrament of Penance.

“ I have accordingly sent her a Notification to this effect, which I have now made public.”