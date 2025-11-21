Catholic Church Speaks On Abduction Of Students In Niger State

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora town in Niger State has condemned the invasion and kidnapping of students, teachers, and the shooting of a securityman during a bandit attack on a Catholic school in the state on Friday.

In a statement by its secretary, Fr. Jatau Leka Joseph, the Diocese condemned the kidnapping of students and teachers of St. Mary Primary Catholic Primary and Secondary school in Papiri village, Agwara.

His statement reads, “This is to inform us that armed attackers invaded St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary school in Papiri, Niger State in the early hours of 21st November, 2025 abducting some pupils, students, teachers and a security personnel who was badly shot”.

He stated that the incident occurred between 1:00am and 3:00, causing fear and distress within the school community.

“The catholic Diocese of Kontagora strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep concern for the safety of the kidnapped children and their families”.

“Security agencies were immediately informed and have begun coordinated efforts to ensure the safe rescue and return of the victims. The Bishop assured the public that the Diocese is actively collaborating with security operatives, community leaders and government authorities”, the statement added.

Joseph urged the public to remain calm, support security efforts and continue praying for the safe and quick return of all abducted, adding that its commitment to the protection of children and promised to provide further updates as verified information becomes available.

He further prayed that the Lord should grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect his people from all danger.