Catholic Church Speaks On Reaction To Father Mbaka’s New Role

The Catholic Church Diocese of Enugu State on Monday denied removing Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka from the Adoration Ministry, as widely reported.

Clarifying its decision to send him to serve at a monastery recently, the

National Director of Social Communications

Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Padre Mike Nsikak Umoh, said in a statement that it was recommended by leadership for him to take time away to have a personal retreat and return in due course.

Quoting the Director of Communications, Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi,

Mbaka was allowed to propose a priest to administer, in the interim, to the faithful at the Adoration Ministry.

Recall that the cleric has been in the news for the prophecies on politicians but it has not gone down well with the Catholic leadership.

The statement added that it was recommended that Fr. Mbaka takes time away in solitude, in order to listen to what the Spirit of God has to tell him.

However, Umoh said the decision was not well recieved by members but he advised that Catholic faithful should rather respect its decision and pray for the cleric.

The statement partly reads, “With the approval of his Bishop, on Sunday, 2 October 2022, Fr. Mbaka introduced Fr. Anthony Amadi to the worshippers.

“Unfortunately, some people were still not pleased, and would prefer that Fr. Mbaka remains.

“What every true Christian, and especially every true Catholic, should do at this moment is to commit our dear brother and priest, Fr. Mbaka, to God in prayer so that he may, through this moment, encounter God specially, come out stronger and better in recognizing His will for him and gain more graces to channel those rare gifts for His glory and for the sanctification of the people of God and society at large.

“The Church loves Fr. Mbaka and cherishes him as an illustrious son.

” May our Mother Mary, the Queen of all Apostles, intercede for him. Amen.”