Catholic Diocese Adjusts Easter Schedule After Jos Palm Sunday Attack

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The leadership of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo State has adjusted the schedule of its Easter vigil masses over insecurity in the country.

The bishop of the diocese, Most Reverend Jude Arogunde, in a statement by the diocesan chancellor, Rev. Fr Michael Yeju, on Tuesday, directed that the Easter vigil in all parishes and communities of the diocese this year would commence at 5:00 p.m. prompt.

This came after bandits attacked residents of Angwan Rukuba in Jos North on the evening of Palm Sunday, killing scores of citizens and leaving several of them injured.

The diocese urged all parishes and communities to beef up their security strategies while praying for peace and protection in the land. It also urged the steady intercession of the blessed Virgin Mary.

The statement read, “The realities of our time, particularly the prevailing insecurity in our country and our state, and in response to pastoral prudence and sensitivity, the bishop, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade, has directed that the Easter Vigil in all parishes and communities of the diocese this year shall commence at 5:00 p.m. prompt.

“We remain steadfast in our Christian faith in the resurrection of our Lord, which the Easter Vigil solemnly celebrates. Security as it were is everybody’s concern. All parishes and communities are enjoined to beef up their security strategies and let us continually pray for peace and protection in our land.

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“May Our Lady Queen of Peace intercede for us always.”