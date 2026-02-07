Catholic Priest, 11 Others Abducted As Bandits Kill Three, Seize Imam In Kaduna Attacks

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Fresh waves of violence hit Kaduna State on Saturday as suspected bandits abducted a Catholic priest and 11 other persons, while three residents were killed during an early morning attack on Karku community in Kauru Local Government Area of the state.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan confirmed that the kidnapped priest is Rev. Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye, the Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku, who was taken alongside ten other villagers in the attack.

The incident, which occurred around 3:20am on Saturday, was described by residents as a coordinated invasion by heavily armed terrorists who stormed the community and shot sporadically before whisking their victims away.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Chancellor of the Kafanchan Diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Jacob Shanet, announced the abduction with “profound sadness,” calling on Christians and people of goodwill to pray for the victims.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, with deep sorrow, we announce the kidnapping of our priest, Rev. Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye, the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku, Kauru LGA of Kaduna State,” Shanet said.

He added that the priest was abducted alongside ten other residents during the attack, which left three people dead, identified as Mr Jacob Dan’azumi, Mr Maitala Kaura and Alhaji Kusari.

According to the diocese, the attackers invaded the priest’s residence and nearby homes, leaving the community in shock and fear. “This terrible event has resulted in the killing of three people, aside from those abducted,” Shanet lamented.

The diocese urged prayers for the safe release of the abducted victims, saying, “We invite all priests, Christian faithful and men and women of goodwill to pray for Fr. Nathaniel, the other abducted persons and for the repose of the souls of those killed.”

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Joseph Hayab, described the attack as another grim reminder of the worsening security situation in the region.

“This is a sad story. The kidnapping of Christian priests and innocent citizens is becoming unbearable despite all efforts to curb this evil,” Hayab said, adding that CAN remained hopeful and prayerful for the victims’ safe return.

Security sources at the Kaduna State Police Command said that a joint teams of the military and police had engaged the attackers in gun battles in the Kauru axis.

“We believe the bandits have not left the area. With God’s help, we are hopeful they will be apprehended,” a police source said.

Meanwhile, in a related development, suspected bandits also abducted the Chief Imam of Janjala Central Mosque, Malam Bello Abdullahi, and a Fulani community leader, Alhaji Shehu Bello, during coordinated attacks in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

The attackers were said to have invaded several villages, including Iddo, Gidan-Makeri, Kohoto and Janjala, abducting residents and rustling cattle, forcing many villagers to flee their homes.

A community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the most recent attack occurred around 9pm on Tuesday, noting that the gunmen were “heavily armed with AK-47 rifles.

“They went straight to the house of the Chief Imam and took him away. From there, they moved to the house of the Fulani leader. That was when people started running for their lives,” the source said.

Residents said panic gripped the area, with many families fleeing to Kagarko town and Sabon-Wuse, while others reportedly slept in the bush overnight.

The abductions came days after the bandits allegedly issued a seven-day ultimatum, demanding ₦6m ransom for a previously kidnapped woman and her four children, a deadline community leaders said expired without security intervention.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official reaction from the Kaduna State Police Command, as the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, could not be reached for comments as his telephone line indicated “not reachable.”