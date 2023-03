47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Benue governorship election, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has emerged the winner of the March 18 poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the governor-elect after he polled 473,933 votes.

He defeated his closest rival and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Titus Uba, who garnered 223,913.