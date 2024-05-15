Cause Of Mohbad’s Death Unknown —Pathologist Reveals Nearly 8 Months After Exhumation

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nearly eight months after the corpse of the late Nigerian singer, llerioluwa Oladimeji, also known as Mohbad was exhumed for an autopsy, a senior advocate of Nigeria said the cause of the death could not be ascertained.

The senior lawyer, Wahab Shittu while addressing the press disclosed this on Wednesday at the coroner’s inquest held in Lagos State.

Shittu said the pathologist in charge of the autopsy told the coroner that Mohbad’s body had decomposed by the time the test was conducted.

He said, “According to him (pathologist), the cause of death cannot be determined because by the time they conducted the test, the body had decomposed and it is not possible for them to determine the cause of death.

“So, in summary, he is saying the cause of death cannot be ascertained. When you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear. No particular reason.

The senior lawyer further revealed that the pathologist said the late singer may have died due to a reaction to certain medications administered to him before he died.

Details later…