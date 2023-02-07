CBN Directs Banks To Freeze Accounts Of Individuals Linked With Terrorist Financier, Abdul Rehman Makki

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed financial institutions to freeze the accounts of individuals linked to Abdul Rehman Makki.

The CBN made the directive in a circular sent to banks dated February 2, 2023.

The document seen by THE WHISTLER was signed by Harry J. Audu for the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department.

The United Nations Security Council had listed Abdul Rehman Makki on 16 January 2023 as being associated with ISIL or Al-Qaida for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts.

According to a UN document, Makki is the head of LASHKAR-E-TAYYIBA (LET) political affairs. He served as head of LET’s foreign relations department and member of Shura (governing body).

He is also a member of JUD’s Markazi (Central) Team and Daawati (proselytization) team. He is brother-in-law of LET Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (QDi.263).

He is wanted by the Indian Government for terrorrism.

Abdul Rehman Makki and other LET/JUD operatives have been involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalizing youth to violence and planning attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The UN document alleged that whilst Makki has held his leadership positions within LET and JUD, LET have been responsible for or had been involved in the: Red Fort Attack; Rampur Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attack among others.

Consequently, the Nigerian apex bank instructed banks to screen their database for accounts linked to Abdul Rehman Makki.

The CBN said, “Pursuant to paragraphs 2 and 4 of resolution 2368 (2017) had on January 16, 2023 listed Abdul Rehman Makki as being associated with ISIL or Al-Qaida and has accordingly been added to the ISIL (Da’esh) & Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities that are subject to assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo as set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021).

“Further to the requirements of the provisions of Section 6 of the CBN AML/CFT Regulations, 2022 and Section 4.3 of the CBN Guidelines on Targeted Financial Sanctions Related to Terrorism and Terrorism Financing, 2022, all financial institutions are required to immediately: Screen their customer database for a business relationship with the designated individual and file a report to the NFIU.

“Update their sanctions screening list to reflect the recent changes in the UNSC Consolidated Lists.”