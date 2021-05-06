CBN Extends ‘Naira 4 Dollar’ Scheme Indefinitely

The Central Bank of Nigeria has extended the Naira 4 Dollar policy aimed at boosting forex liquidity in the country until further notice.

The apex bank said this in a circular dated May 5, 2021, seen by THE WHISTLER.

The CBN said, “Further to the CBN Circular referenced TED/FEM/PUB/FPC/01/003 dated 05 March 2021 on the above subject matter, which was originally scheduled to end on 08 May 2021, we hereby announce the continuation of the scheme until further notice.”

Nigeria’s apex lender had in March introduced the policy to provide for Nigerians in the Diaspora with cheaper and more convenient ways of sending remittances to Nigeria.

The CBN introduced the rebate of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria,through International Money Transfer Operators licensed by the Central Bank in order to incentivize the process of remittance.

The Central bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had explained that the rebate would be provided to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, following receipt of remittance inflows.

“All aspects of the operationalization of the programme remain the same,” CBN added in the fresh statement.

It is estimated that the bank had attracted over $40m in one week following the policy.