CBN Fines Access Bank, Stanbic IBTC, UBA N800m Over Cryptocurrency Related Transactions

Company
By Ukpe Philip

The Central Bank of Nigeria has fined Access Bank Plc, Stanbic Bank and United Bank for Africa a total of N800m for cryptocurrency related transactions.

The fines reeled by the apex bank are part of the CBN effort to enforce its decision to ban cryptocurrency transactions from the official banking system.

On February 5, the bank released a circular accusing cryptocurrency over its threat

The CBN ordered banks to close accounts of both individuals and companies with crypto related transactions.

RELATED
Economy

How CBN Injected Over N5.51trn To Save Agric, Health, Others Sectors From Imminent Collapse

According to Bloomberg, Access Bank Plc was fined N500m for not closing customers’ crypto accounts since 2021.

United Bank for Africa Plc was also fined N100m over digital-currency transactions by a customer.

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a unit of the Standard Bank Group Ltd. was fined N200m($478,595) for alleged crypto transactions traced to two accounts, Bloomberg quoted the Chief Executive Officer Wole Adeniyi.

The CEO claimed the transaction may have passed its system undictated.

“It doesn’t seem that they are going to entertain a refund, but they are now sharing intelligence with us to be able to kind of deter clients,” he said.

You might also like

Access Bank, Others Lost N1.9bn To Fraud In 2021– Report

P2Vest CEO Urges CBN To Regulate Online Loan Sharks Amid Privacy Intrusion

Nigerians Lambast Crypto Platform Binance As Account Worth Millions Frozen

Parallex Bank Website Crashes One Week After Launch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.