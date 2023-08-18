CBN Hunts For Illegal Financial Operators, Releases Hotlines To Report Loan Sharks, Ponzi Operators

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian authorities have begun moves to sanitise the country’s financial system as the Financial Services Regulation and Coordinating Committee (FSRCC), in collaboration with the National Broadcasting Commission is clamping down on Illegal Financial Operators (IFOs).

Advertisement

The FSRCC was established by Section 38 of the CBN Act and became effective in May 1999.

In a fresh statement seen by THE WHISTLER, the apex bank said it wants to ensure the credibility of the Nigerian financial system as well as the safety of Nigerians.

The CBN said it, “wishes to draw the attention of the public to the worrisome increase in the activities of Illegal Financial Operators (IFOs), which portends grave risk to the public confidence and stability of the Nigerian Financial System.”

The FSRCC and the NBC in their continuing efforts to end the scourge of IFOs in Nigeria, had also advised unsuspecting victims to refrain from patronizing unlicenced financial operators.

“Refrain from dealing with unlicensed or illegal financial operators, who lure and defraud unsuspecting members of the public by offering extraordinary returns on investments as bait.

Advertisement

“Verify the licensing status of such companies and schemes on the following websites before investing in them: CBN, NAICOM, PenCom, and Securities and Exchange Commission,” the FSRCC said.

The FSRCC further released contacts for Nigerians to report individuals and entities dealing in illegal financial activities.

“Public is advised to report any individual or entities suspected to be involved in such nefarious activities to Law enforcement agencies. And Call: tolled line: 0700-225-5226; Toll-Free Line: 0800-225-5226. FSRCC Direct Line: +234-817-665-6273.

“Member agencies will continue to engage in regular sensitization campaigns on the threats posed by the activities of Illegal Financial Operators,” it added.