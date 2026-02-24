CBN Lowers Interest Rate To 26.5% Amid Easing Inflation

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Central Bank of Nigeria has reduced its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 26.5 percent, reflecting growing confidence that inflationary pressures are gradually easing.

The move marks the second rate cut in five months, signaling a cautious shift toward growth-supportive monetary policy.

The announcement came on Tuesday from Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), following the conclusion of the 304th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in Abuja.

The CBN trimmed the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 27 percent to 26.5 percent, while retaining key monetary levers: the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) remains at 45 percent for commercial banks and 16 percent for merchant banks, and the Liquidity Ratio is maintained at 30 percent.

The asymmetric corridor around the MPR was also left unchanged at +50/-450 basis points.

Advertisement

The rate cut follows recent data showing a slight moderation in headline inflation. Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January 2026 recorded 15.10 percent, down marginally from 15.15 percent in December 2025.

Though modest, the decline suggests price pressures may be easing, giving policymakers room for cautious monetary easing.

Speaking on the move, analysts noted that lower benchmark rates could help reduce borrowing costs for businesses and households, potentially stimulating investment and consumption.

“If implemented effectively, the easing stance may also support fixed income markets by moderating yields, benefiting investors holding higher-yield instruments,” said a note from Coronation Merchant Bank.

Despite trimming the MPR, the CBN continues to manage liquidity tightly. High CRR levels and liquidity requirements ensure that banks maintain sufficient reserves, limiting excessive credit expansion and guarding against renewed inflationary pressures.