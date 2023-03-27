CBN Meets NLC Over Proposed Strike

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has met with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over plans to commence nationwide protest from March 29.

The president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, met with the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to discuss the issue of cash availability.

The meeting, which held in Abuja on Monday, had in attendance the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige.

The NLC on Wednesday threatened to cripple activities at all CBN offices nationwide over the persistent cash crunch across the country.

Barely 24 hrs after NLC threatened to commence action against the apex bank, Emefiele began the disbursement of old naira notes to Deposit Money Banks (DBM), across the country as part of a coordinated effort to ease the circulation of banknotes of various denominations.

He also directed all commercial banks to open for operation on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, the congress in a tweet through its official handle revealed that it met with Emefiele to chart the way forward.

The tweet reads: “Leadership of the NLC led by Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajearo met today with The CBN led by the Gov. of CBN, Emefiele, at the instance of the Minister of Labour.

“The Meeting is Poised to ensure that CBN makes Naira available and end the Cash Crunch.”

Ajaero also said that Nigerians have been pushed to the wall over the persistent naira scarcity.

He said, to this effect, “We have decided to take our destiny into our hands. People are still buying our currency with our currency. People can still not access the currency and the government seems ignorant of this.”