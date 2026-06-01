CBN Redeploys Deputy Governors, Assigns New Portfolios

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…Abdullahi Moved To Corporate Services, Ikeazor Economic Policy

…Usoro Takes Over Operations Directorate

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a major redeployment of its Deputy Governors, assigning new portfolios to the bank’s top management team as part of an internal restructuring that took effect on June 1, 2026.

The changes, reflected on the apex bank’s official website, involve the reassignment of all four Deputy Governors across key directorates, including Economic Policy, Corporate Services, Operations, and Financial System Stability.

Under the new arrangement, Dr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, who previously oversaw the Economic Policy Directorate, has been redeployed to head the Corporate Services Directorate. In his place, Mr. Philip Chukwuemeka Ikeazor, formerly Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability, has been appointed Deputy Governor, Economic Policy.

Similarly, Ms. Emem Nnana Usoro, who previously served as Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, has been reassigned to the Operations Directorate, while Mr. Lamido Abubakar Yuguda moves from Operations to head the Financial System Stability Directorate.

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The redeployment comes at a time when the CBN is implementing wide-ranging reforms aimed at strengthening monetary policy effectiveness, deepening financial sector stability, and enhancing operational efficiency within the institution.

As the new Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Ikeazor brings more than three decades of banking and financial services experience to one of the CBN’s most strategic directorates.

Before the latest redeployment, he served as Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability. He has also held senior executive positions in several leading financial institutions, including Union Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Ecobank, and Keystone Bank, where he served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

His banking career spans both domestic and regional markets, with professional exposure in countries such as Kenya and Uganda. Industry observers regard him as a seasoned banking executive with extensive experience in regulation, risk management, and corporate governance.

Ikeazor holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Buckingham and has completed executive education programmes at the Wharton School.

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Dr. Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo, now assumes responsibility for the Corporate Services Directorate after overseeing the bank’s economic policy functions.

An economist with expertise in development economics, governance, and public policy, Abdullahi has built a career spanning public service, international development institutions, and economic advisory roles.

Before joining the CBN, he served as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in Kaduna State and worked as a policy adviser with the United Nations as well as a consultant to the World Bank.

He earned his first degree in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, before pursuing advanced studies in the United Kingdom, including a doctorate from the University of Reading.

Mr. Lamido Yuguda will now oversee the Financial System Stability Directorate, a role that places him at the centre of efforts to safeguard the resilience of Nigeria’s banking and financial system.

Yuguda was appointed Deputy Governor, Operations, in 2025 and previously served as Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

He has more than 30 years of experience in financial regulation, capital markets, reserve management, and economic policy. His professional background includes service at the International Monetary Fund’s Africa Department and membership of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee.

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A graduate of Accountancy from Ahmadu Bello University, Yuguda also holds a master’s degree from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Ms. Emem Nnana Usoro takes over as Deputy Governor, Operations, following her tenure in charge of Corporate Services.

She brings extensive experience in commercial banking and financial services, having worked across key areas including branch operations, credit administration, marketing, and business development.

Before her appointment to the CBN leadership team, Usoro served as Executive Director at United Bank for Africa (UBA). She is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Her professional development includes executive programmes at Lagos Business School and Harvard Business School.

The latest management reshuffle signals the CBN’s effort to leverage the diverse expertise of its deputy governors across critical areas of the institution as it navigates evolving monetary, regulatory, and financial stability challenges in Africa’s largest economy.