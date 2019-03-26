CBN Reduces MPR To 13.50% To Support Feeble Economic Growth

Advertisement

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced the monetary policy rate, MPR, from 14% to 13.5%, which is at 50 basis point to support people economic growth.

The monetary policy committee of the CBN made this known while briefing journalists shortly after the two-day MPC meeting that held on Tuesday at the apex bank’s headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

During the announcement, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the reduction introduced by the bank would manage investor sentiments in terms of capital inflows.

He further said the committee retained other monetary policy parameters such as the Cash Reserves Ratio at 22.50 per cent, Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

The committee, which holds a meeting once in three months, first set the MPR at 14% in July 2016, when the country was in a recession to combat inflation and improve investor attitudes towards bringing in new capital.