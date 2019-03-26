BREAKING: INEC Announces Date For Adamawa Supplementary Election

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced the date for supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State

The commission has fixed Thursday, March 28 for the supplementary governorship election following a court order for it to conduct a supplementary election in Adamawa State.

A High Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, on Tuesday gave the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the green light to conduct the supplementary election.

The court gave the order while vacating the order restraining INEC from conducting the supplementary governorship election in the state.

The trial judge, Justice Abdulaziz Waziri, while vacating the court, held that, “election is a constitutional matter; this court would not be used to breach the process.”

Reacting to the ruling, counsel to the second and third defendants, Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), said: “Half bread is better than none; the judge has vacated the ex parte order but assumed jurisdiction in the substantive matter”.

INEC, had while reacting on its official Twitter page, said, ”Following the discharge of the injunction stopping the supplementary governorship election by the Adamawa State High Court in the case instituted by the Movement for Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD) against INEC the Commission will now proceed with the supplementary election on a date to be made known before the end of work today.”