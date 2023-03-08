CBN Sends Strict Warning To Participants As It Releases Open Banking Guidelines

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released operation guidelines for participants in open banking in Africa’s biggest economy.

The apex bank believes the guidelines would help participants and small business to tap into the opportunities of the fast growing trend in the global financial sector.

Open Banking concept allows third-party financial services companies to access a customer’s personal financial data with their permission.

This is possible with the use of technology known as Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). An API is a software that enables two apps to communicate with each other.

According to the guidelines released on Wednesday by the CBN seen by THE WHISTLER, players recognised as the API Providers (APs) and API Consumers (ACs) were strongly instructed not to breach data agreements linked to customers.

The CBN described APs as participant that uses API to avail data or service to another participant.

An API Provider can be a licensed financial institution/service provider, a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Company or other retailers, Payroll Service Bureau.

It noted that ACs are participants that use API released by the (API) providers to access data or service. An API Consumer can be a licensed financial institution/service provider, an FMCG or other retailers, Payroll Service Bureau etc.

The CBN said to provide for a safe ecosystem, it would, through its Open Banking Registry, ensure that only registered institutions participate within the open banking ecosystem.

“Consent shall be required from customers whose data are required to avail them open banking products and services,” CBN said.

On the fees structure, the CBN said “all participants shall state the fees in the Service Level Agreement and publicly disclose on their websites and applications.

“Participants shall implement event-triggered billing systems where the bills are easily traceable to the activity performed per transaction.”

To further protect consumers who subscribed to one or more ACs, the guideline said APs and ACs are required to provide notification of an AC accessing the customer’s account(s)/wallet(s) in real- time or near-time via email, SMS or in-app prompts.

“A transcript of AC’s activities on the use of customer-permissioned data shall

be provided to the customers at the minimum every month or for a period less

than a month as may be requested by a customer.

“A transcript of each AC’s activities against the customer’s account/wallet for at least the last 30 days.”

The CBN added that transcripts shall show the transaction carried out; interface or channel signature; time and status of each transaction showing request and response pairs and any associated financial movements.