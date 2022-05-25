CBN’s Lending Rate Hike Will Increase Companies Operating Costs, Reduce Profit Margins–Experts

Nigerian economists have said that the increase of the Monetary Policy Rate by the Central Bank of Nigeria will increase operating costs for companies in Nigeria and reduce their profit margins.

The CBN as expected increased its interest rate from 11.5 per cent held since September 2020 to 13 per cent on Tuesday.

Nigeria is plagued with inflationary pressure at 16.82 per cent which the CBN targets to reduce to a single digit since 2015.

Although Nigerian analysts are not surprised at the apex bank’s decision, they believe that it is a long policy tightening trend by Central Banks.

The CBN has recently dabbled into fiscal policy issues, but now wants to focus squarely on its core mandate which is price stability, the experts said.

“But whether this would significantly impact inflation is a different matter. Already, bank lending has been constrained by the high CRR, the discretionary debits by the apex bank, the 65 per cent Loan to Deposit Ratio and liquidity ratio of 30 per cent,” said Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Public Enterprises.

Yusuf explained in a statement sent to THE WHISTLER that the recent rate hike means that the cost of credit to the few beneficiaries of the bank credits will increase which will impact their operating costs, prices of their products and profit margins.

Nigeria’s inflation is driven by liquidity challenges in the forex market affecting access to manufacturing and other inputs, supply chain disruptions deepened by the Russian– Ukraine conflict.

Security concerns disrupting agricultural output, structural constraints affecting productivity in the agricultural value chain and manufacturing as well as high transportation costs are other issues confronting the country.

Paul Alaje, an Economist at SPM Professional said on Channels TV that both monetary and fiscal authorities must collaborate to save the Nigerian economy from an imminent economic crisis.

He said the CBN now needs to deal with growth concerns and unemployment issues.

Alaje said, “At this time, we need all our arsenal to be at the forefront. We don’t expect just the monetary policy committee or Central Bank of Nigeria to start minding the economy.

“The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning must do more, the Minister of Trade and Investment must do more, all authorities as it affects the economy including housing estate must do more.

“Inflation will continue to go up, with this policy, we hope that it will tame inflation to an extent, but growth becomes a thing of concern.”

Abdulqudus Abbas an analyst said on Channels TV that the apex bank took the decision as a soft-landing where growth in GDP which was 3.11 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 will slow down for inflation to moderate.

“In trying to stimulate growth, we need to address those structural problems– deal with cargo clearing logistical issues at the ports, we need to deal with transportation, we need to deal with security which is at the heart of all of this discussion,” Abbas said.

According to him, the country will still be faced with higher commodity prices due to the higher global energy cost.