CCB Secures Forfeiture Of UK Property Linked To Ex-FCT Minister

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The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has secured its first-ever international asset forfeiture involving a high-value property in the UK.

The bureau disclosed this major anti-corruption milestone in a statement issued and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement was issued on behalf of the CCB Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Bello, by the Acting Director, Proceeds of Crime Recovery and Management, Dr Fatima Ahmed-Kere.

The bureau said that the property, situated at No. 79 Randall Avenue, Neasden, London NW2 7SX, was linked to the estate of late Gen. Jeremiah Useni, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

It recalled that a Federal High Court, Abuja Division, ordered the final forfeiture of the property to the Federal Government.

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The Bureau described the court’s ruling as a “historic breakthrough that marks a new era in the nation’s asset recovery framework”.

​According to CCB, the judgment, which followed forfeiture proceedings it instituted, reinforces the principle that public accountability transcends national boundaries.

​The bureau said it had initiated steps to ensure the physical recovery of the asset and the repatriation of its proceeds.

​”CCB has formally requested the Attorney-General of the Federation to activate Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) mechanisms between Nigeria and the UK.

“The MLA activation is intended to secure the recognition and enforcement of the Nigerian court order within the UK and vest the property in the appropriate authority.

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​”The process will also facilitate the lawful disposal of the asset and ensure the repatriation of proceeds to Nigeria, in line with international recovery frameworks.

“The successful forfeiture sends a clear and compelling message that assets acquired through the breach of public trust are no longer safe, even when concealed overseas,” CCB stated.

​The Bureau attributed the landmark achievement to its renewed strategic focus on intelligence-led enforcement and global cooperation.

​”This landmark case signals a new phase in the bureau’s asset recovery structure in which accountability follows illicit wealth across jurisdictions,” the CCB stated.

​Reaffirming its mandate, the bureau pledged to remain resolute in enforcing asset declaration laws and preventing the abuse of public office.