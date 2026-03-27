CCC Rolls Out Strategy To Strengthen Crisis Communication Ahead 2027

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The Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) has raised fresh concerns over the growing spread of misinformation, political tension, and insecurity in Nigeria’s information space, warning that the trend poses a significant risk as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.

The organisation issued the warning in Abuja on Friday while releasing its latest media‑analysis report and announcing plans to establish a national Crisis Communication Hub (CCHub) to strengthen coordinated information management during amergency and crises.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Chairman of the Centre, Major General Chris Olukolade (Rtd), said the findings from the organisation’s latest media‑monitoring report show a worrying rise in insecurity‑related narratives, political tension, and the rapid spread of false information across digital platforms.

Olukolade explained that the study was conducted using PRrev, an AI‑driven media monitoring and social‑listening tool developed by Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR).

The tool tracked conversations across X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, WhatsApp groups, online news platforms, and diaspora‑based forums.

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According to him, the analysis revealed that many Nigerians are increasingly expressing fear over insecurity, frustration with leadership, and mixed levels of support for government actions.

These sentiments, he said, are being amplified by both factual reports and deliberate misinformation circulating online.

The report identified several troubling trends, including the rapid spread of fake news, the growing sophistication of forged documents, and the rise of politically motivated disinformation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It also noted that private messaging platforms such as WhatsApp have become major channels for misinformation, making detection and response more difficult.

Olukolade added that communication gaps during crises—particularly delayed or unclear official statements—often create opportunities for rumours and speculation to dominate public discourse.

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If left unaddressed, he warned, these trends could weaken public trust and threaten national stability.

As part of its response, the CCC announced plans to establish a Crisis Communication Hub (CCHub), which will serve as an independent, multi‑stakeholder coordination platform for managing information during emergencies.

The hub, he said, will focus on detecting and countering fake news in real time, supporting communication efforts at federal, state, and local levels, and strengthening public trust in official responses.

He emphasised that the CCHub will not function as a censorship body but as a collaborative centre bringing together government agencies, media organisations, civil society, and technology partners to ensure accurate and timely information reaches the public.

The major stakeholders expected to participate in the CCHub include the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation (FMINO), the Nigeria Police Force, Defence Headquarters, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), and civil society organisations.

To address the challenges highlighted in the report, the CCC recommended more timely and coordinated communication during crises, stronger fact‑checking mechanisms, improved collaboration among government and non‑government actors, and increased public awareness to help citizens identify and resist misinformation.

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With political activities intensifying ahead of the 2027 elections, Olukolade said Nigeria must strengthen its crisis‑communication systems to protect public trust and maintain national stability.

“The CCC remains committed to supporting efforts that promote accurate information, responsible communication, and national unity,” he said.