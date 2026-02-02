CCTV Installation Will Reduce Crime, Boost Policing – I-G Egbetokun

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance centre will significantly reduce crime and improve police service delivery in 2026.

Egbetokun stated this during the inspection of the surveillance facility in Lagos on Monday.

The police chief said the installation of the CCTV centre forms part of ongoing efforts to deploy technology-driven policing and strengthen the security architecture of the command.

According to him, the surveillance facility is expected to enhance intelligence gathering, improve response time, and support effective crime prevention and detection.

He commended the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi and partners involved in the construction and commissioning of the centre, noting that collaboration remained key to achieving sustainable security outcomes.

“As we move into 2026, I expect better service delivery from the police. We will improve on what we achieved in the previous year,” he said.

The I-G said that the Nigeria Police Force was a progressive institution committed to continuous improvement.

Egbetokun said that the adoption of modern surveillance technology would contribute to lowering crime rates and rebuilding public confidence in the police.

He also urged officers to make effective use of the facility in line with global best practices, assuring Nigerians of the police force’s commitment to professionalism, efficiency, and improved security nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, activated the CCTV Surveillance Centre on Jan. 14.

The digital facility is built and fully equipped by the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works, under the supervision of Engr. Dave Umahi.

The facility provides real-time surveillance and monitoring of the Third Mainland Bridge, surrounding waterways, and other strategic locations within the Island axis.

The initiative is designed to proactively prevent crime and strengthen the protection of lives and property.